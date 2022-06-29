Moss Adams Adds Mengali Accountancy, Inc.

Firm expands outsourced accounting services practice

SEATTLE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams LLP, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced that it has agreed to combine with Mengali Accountancy, Inc., a well-regarded boutique consulting firm specializing in the real estate industry located in downtown Healdsburg, Calif. Effective Aug. 1, 2022, the Mengali team, including Renee Mengali, its namesake founder, as well as principals Debbie Warren and Keith Hollander, will join Moss Adams.

"I take great pride in strategically aligning with Moss Adams since we've worked together for many years, and we mutually respect one another. It's an easy choice and transition for us," said Renee Mengali, president of Mengali Accountancy, Inc. "We value the new growth opportunities on the horizon for our team, knowing that through this combination with Moss Adams, we will have an array of broader consulting services to offer our clients."

The combination is a natural progression to an established business relationship built over the past 10 years between the two firms. Both teams are similar in their technology-focused mindset, people-first culture, and caliber of talent, including parallel experience with outsourced accounting and bookkeeping services for a variety of national real estate clients. For the past 19 years, Mengali has built a strong referral network and is a streamlined tech-driven firm that has primarily helped small businesses, real estate funds, joint ventures and syndicators, and individuals capitalize on their resources by using outsourced accounting services. Mengali has a particular expertise in serving clients in the real estate industry.

"We are beyond pleased that Renee and her team will be joining us at Moss Adams," said Mark Steranka, consulting managing partner at Moss Adams. "Mengali has been providing an exceptional client experience for their outsourced accounting services, and they took steps early on to invest resources for streamlining processes to meet their clients' needs. That shared philosophy is one we both take seriously, and we're looking forward to building a more robust consulting team together."

"Fundamentally, this alignment is a natural fit. We both value our talented employees and prioritize our clients' needs. Moss Adams has really seen substantial demand for outsourced services across a variety of industry sectors," said Eric Miles, chairman and CEO, Moss Adams. "This combination strengthens our footprint in meeting client needs with a more robust service platform to accommodate growth; plus, we're bringing onboard a sought-after and trusted team."

The Mengali team will join the existing outsourced accounting practice at Moss Adams, with plans to grow its service offering across a variety of industry sectors.

