JHLT: Tops in Transplantation

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation's Impact Factor earned the publication the number one ranking in the transplantation category. JHLT has also maintained its ranking of 4th in Surgery and 5th in Respiratory, and increased its rank to 10th in the highly competitive Cardiac & Cardiovascular Systems category (from 13 in 2020).

Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation increases Impact Factor, maintains #1 ranking among transplantation journals

JHLT's overall 2021 Impact Factor is 13.569, up from 10.247 in 2020. The Impact Factor is published in the annual Journal Citation Reports (JCR), and is determined by the number of 2021 citations accumulated for JHLT manuscripts published in the previous two years.

"This is a fabulous achievement by the Journal, and a credit to JHLT's staff, editors, and authors. Our goal is that JHLT publishes cutting edge studies that move the fields of thoracic transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and lung transplantation forward," said Daniel R. Goldstein, MD, PhD, Editor in Chief of JHLT and Eliza Maria Mosher Collegiate Professor in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI USA. "We will continue to publish the most impactful studies in these fields and hope that authors will continue to submit their best work to the Journal."

In addition to its rising Impact Factor, the JHLT had 15,150 citations in 2021, up from 2020's total of 15,107 citations. The article Influence Score, a measure of how much attention a JHLT paper would acquire when normalized for various categories, has also improved, ranking 3.106 over last year's score of 2.858. Any score over 1.00 indicates each article has above-average influence.

JHLT is the official publication of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT). ISHLT is the only international interdisciplinary organization focused on interventions for advanced heart and lung disease, including transplantation.

About JHLT

The official publication of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation brings readers essential scholarly and timely information in the field of cardiopulmonary transplantation, mechanical and biological support of the failing heart, advanced lung disease (including pulmonary vascular disease) and cell replacement therapy. Importantly, the Journal also serves as a medium of communication of pre-clinical sciences in all these rapidly expanding areas. For more information, visit www.jhltonline.org.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 50 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

