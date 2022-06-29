InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Holder for a Combination-Square (OSK-315)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to hold a combination-square tool in position on any rounded material edge," said an inventor, from Sturgeon Bay, Wis., "so I invented the TRI SQUARE BASE. My design would also ensure that measurements and markings could be achieved without repositioning or shifting the tool on the radius material edge."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a combination-square. In doing so, it prevents rollover on rounded edge material surfaces. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a functional design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

