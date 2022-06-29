International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 28, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 28, 2022, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 234-720-6995 or, within the U.S. only, 844-291-6362 and ask to be connected to the International Paper second-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 1765705 Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, 1-402-970-0847 or, within the U.S. only, 866-207-1041 and when prompted for the access code, enter 7062832.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion.

