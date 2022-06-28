Stream Data Centers Expands Strong Leadership, Welcomes New SVP of Operations Chris D. Jackson

Strategic Addition Empowers a More Scalable and Streamlined Operations Platform to Deliver Exceptional Data Center Services

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprises, today proudly announces the addition of Chris D. Jackson as its new Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Jackson will be responsible for all aspects of operations, including security, safety, reliability, engineering, customer experience and compliance. Jackson's wealth of insight and experience ensures Stream's customers can have all their needs met with an enhanced platform that delivers both leading services and the benefits of a strategic single-team approach.

Prior to Stream, Jackson served as an instrumental leader in taking highly distinguished organizations from national to global leaders. During his time with a leading cloud services provider, he managed the world's largest availability zone (which totals in excess of 1200MW of resources spread across 140 data centers), achieving and maintaining 99.999% availability. More recently, with a competitive data center provider, Jackson spearheaded growth from 3 markets in the U.S. to more than 20 markets across the U.S., Canada and Europe. His teams led the development of multiple strategic global programs and procedures, which in turn streamlined upwards of 24 global maintenance procedures. With this proven history of success, Jackson positions Stream and its customers for even more advantageous outcomes.

"Stream instantly captured my attention and made me want to be a part of its team because this company offers the chance to learn from, partner with, and be a part of such a dynamic group of talented, passionate and committed professionals," comments Jackson. "I look forward to aligning the company's current operational success into a model that can grow and meet our customers' growing needs safely, reliably and sustainably — with a history of successful outcomes to back the decision-making process."

"Chris is a fantastic addition to our strong leadership team, and the talent he brings to the table will complement our goals — and our customers' goals — exceptionally well," states Michael Lahoud, Partner and Chief Operating Officer for Stream Data Centers. "Adding team members with global enterprise and hyperscale experience continues to make a real difference in service delivery and customer satisfaction."

Stream Data Centers delivers an array of premier data center services , including hyperscale development, site selection, energy services, powered shells, build-to-suit solutions, adaptable turnkey colocation and more. Currently, the company is expanding its footprint with a new 418,000-square-foot hyperscale data center in Goodyear, Arizona . Once complete, this location will be the region's largest multi-tenant data center campus. Stream is commissioning a second data center in Chicago's Elk Grove Village. The 32MW data center campus will be ready for occupancy in July.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 23 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and 250 million square feet of leased or managed commercial space in some of the most active real estate markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

