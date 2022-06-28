Narvar Partners with Rise.ai to Simplify Returns, Enabling Merchants to Retain Revenue and Grow Customer Relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the pioneer in post-purchase customer experiences, announced a partnership today with Rise.ai , the leading Gift Card and Store Credit solution for eCommerce, to enable online merchants to issue Rise.ai store credit as part of the Narvar returns process. Merchants using Narvar's returns platform can now offer their customers the option to accept an instant refund in the form of Rise.ai store credit.

Rise.ai's platform enables brands such as Allbirds, Skims, and FIGS to manage and monetize all branded currency activity and launch an advanced online customer experience such as gift card sales, store credit management, rewards, referrals, and of course refunds. With its seamless integration into the Shopify platform, brands are able to offer store credit directly into shoppers' accounts. By combining Rise.ai's store credit solution with Narvar Return & Exchange, merchants are now able to seamlessly manage both the physical returns process and reimbursement to the customer, creating happy shoppers and retaining revenue that may have been lost.

"A seamless returns experience is critical for a brand to drive customer loyalty and – ultimately – repurchase, and integrating Rise.ai functionality into our returns platform not only empowers brands to meet customer expectations around instant refunds, but it also retains revenue via seamless redemption of store credit," said Michael Haswell, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Narvar. "With this integration, brands can improve their overall customer experience, streamline their store credit management experience, and win back revenue from customers that would otherwise shop elsewhere."

"Helping brands use their own branded currency as part of their refunds and return policy is significant to inspire customer loyalty and increase retention - especially in today's economic environment when brands are looking for new ways to thrive and keep their business profitable,״ said Roee Stimler, Head of Partnerships at Rise.ai. "This integration will enable brands to offer a personal digital wallet for each customer to accumulate all rewards, gift cards, and store credit refunds. This makes it simple for customers to keep track of their store credit balances to redeem in store. At the same time, this allows businesses to manage all customers' store credit in a single dashboard with more access and visibility."

