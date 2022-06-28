LP Building Solutions Named 2022 Top Workplace Honoree by The Tennessean

Employees rank LP top company for workplace culture, innovation and execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has been recognized as a 2022 Top Workplaces of Middle Tennessee honoree by The Tennessean, the state's largest newspaper and part of the USA Today network. Winners of the annual award are determined based solely on anonymous employee feedback collected via a survey administered by The Tennessean's industry research partner, Energage.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are able to commemorate our 50th year in business thanks to the talent and dedication of our employees"

"LP is honored to have been recognized by The Tennessean as a 2022 Top Workplace because this award was bestowed by our incredible Nashville-based employees," said LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "We are able to commemorate our 50th year in business thanks to the talent and dedication of our employees, who are continuously learning, growing and innovating. We're only as strong as the company we keep, and this recognition will encourage us to keep Building a Better World, both within and outside our walls."

This is LP Building Solutions' first recognition as a Top Workplace by The Tennessean. Honorees are determined by those who know organizations best—the people who work there. To select the 2022 honorees, The Tennessean invited 1,750 Middle Tennessee organizations to participate, with more than 20,000 employees in the region responding to the 24-question survey. The survey measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. Energage's "15 Culture Drivers" have been proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

In addition to earning regional honors, LP was entered into the nationwide competition, where the company was also honored as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA recipient.

"The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list," said Energage Chief Executive Officer Eric Rubino. "By giving employees a voice and showcasing an authentic culture, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

To see the full list of 2022 Top Workplace winners, visit The Tennessean.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as siding solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LP Building Solutions