Invitation to Alfa Laval's second-quarter conference call

Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

LUND, Sweden, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second-quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.

The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde. Please join the event conference 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Participant Passcode: 448614

Location

Purpose

Phone Type

Phone Number

Denmark

Dial-in

Tollfree/Freephone

80 88 98 14

Denmark, Copenhagen

Dial-in

Local

+45 35 15 81 82

Germany

Dial-in

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 724 5372

Germany, Frankfurt

Dial-in

Local

+49 (0)69 22222 5195

Germany, Munich

Dial-in

Local

+49 (0)89 2030 31236

Sweden

Dial-in

Tollfree/Freephone

0200 898 697

Sweden, Stockholm

Dial-in

Local

+46 (0)8 5664 2754

United Kingdom

Dial-in

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 279 6894

United Kingdom, Local

Dial-in

Local

+44 (0)330 165 3641

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-second-quarter-conference-call,c3592645

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-second-quarter-conference-call-301576846.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

