Built In Announces the 25 Winners of Its LGBTQIA+ Awards Program

The 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards Celebrate Companies

Dedicated to Realizing Change for its LGBTQIA+ Talent

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In is pleased to release its 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards Program , which recognizes employers who excel in creating an inclusive workplace for its LGBTQIA+ employees. See the full winners list below and learn more about the 25 winners here .

"Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 LGBTQIA+ Awards Program," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO, Built In. "Companies today are in a position to effect lasting change for employees from the LGBTQIA+ community, at a time when it's never been more important — if they put concerted, consistent effort behind their DEI efforts. We couldn't be prouder to honor companies in tech that are setting the highest standards of inclusion for the rest of the industry to emulate."

The 25 winners have dedicated tactics for hiring, retaining and engaging LGBTQIA+ talent. Their offerings as employers focus on creating diverse, inclusive and equitable workplaces, where LGBTQIA+ employees can be their most authentic selves.

"Of late, we've seen a backlash against corporate virtue signaling, where rainbow colors on a logo represent the extent of a company's allyship," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "But true allyship creates change, and change springs from action, including efforts like the creation of benefits that support the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ employees and hiring strategies to attract LGBTQIA+ talent. We're proud to have launched a program that recognizes substantive DEI efforts like those over mere social media gestures. The former lays the foundation for a better future of work for members of the LGBTQIA+ community."

The judges' panel included 9 leaders in tech, all advocates themselves, whose backgrounds span technology, design, customer success, DEI, recruitment and more. The group reviewed the nominated companies, with identifying information removed, and chose 25 employers whom they believe are the most inclusive for the LGBTQIA+ community, based on the program's criteria and eligibility requirements.

Learn about the 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards judges here .

The 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards Program Winners

Ash Wellness

Bitwise Industries

Carrot Fertility

Chani Nicholas Incorporated

Chime

connectRN

Dropbox

Enova

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Funding Circle

G2

Grindr

Guild Education

John Deere

Maven Clinic

Merck

NextRoll

Notion

Point B

Qualtrics

RingCentral

Spreetail

Toast

Zipcar

ZS

ABOUT THE 2022 LGBTQIA+ ADVOCACY AWARDS

Built In's 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards Program recognizes employers who excel in creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQIA+ employees. A judges' panel, composed of tech leaders who are advocates for LGBTQIA+ inclusion, selected 25 winners. They used scorecards with identifying information removed. To be nominated, participants must have met eligibility requirements: LGBTQIA+ employee representation at both the individual contributor and executive level; a perks + benefits package that supports the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ employees; documented strategies to provide an inclusive environment for LGBTQIA+ employees; and dedicated hiring tactics to attract LGBTQIA+ talent.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

