Ansys Joins Intel Foundry Services Cloud Alliance to Advance Semiconductor Development

Ansys multiphysics platform chosen by Intel Foundry Services to enable silicon performance and reliability

Ansys® RedHawk-SC™, Ansys® HFSS™ and other multiphysics analysis solutions are selected for Intel Foundry Services' new cloud alliance initiative

Open, interoperable, scalable nature of Ansys multiphysics solutions and platform will enable more companies to access Intel's leading silicon technologies via the cloud to improve efficiencies

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Cloud Alliance. IFS is a fully vertical, standalone foundry business announced by Intel last year. As part of the company's commitment to meet the growing demand for foundry capacity, Intel is partnering with cloud service providers and EDA suppliers to enable a secure design environment for customers on the cloud. Ansys tools, including Ansys RedHawk-SC, Ansys HFSS, Ansys® Totem™, Ansys® PathFinder™, Ansys® VeloceRF™ and Ansys® RaptorX™, are available as part of this interoperable, cloud-enabled semiconductor design flow that will help enable current and future Intel customers to enhance their productivity.

Ansys RedHawk-SC’s voltage drop analysis detects an area of voltage weakness in the VSS power distribution network (PRNewswire)

RedHawk-SC is a next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) power noise signoff platform that is built on Ansys SeaScape, the world's first custom-designed, big data architecture for electronic system design and simulation. Its underlying highly-scalable elastic compute architecture takes full advantage of the cloud, enabling customers to load the largest designs within seconds and quickly explore thousands of scenarios.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the IFS Cloud Alliance to accelerate design on the cloud," said Rahul Goyal, vice president and general manager of Intel Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement. "We are excited to have Ansys as an alliance partner and look forward to continued collaboration with Ansys to enable efficient reliability and verification flows on the cloud."

The Cloud Alliance advances semiconductor design by ensuring that chip designers have a robust, interoperable EDA workflow that is easily accessible via the cloud. The workflow allows customers to focus on creating unique product ideas, rather than operational tasks.

"Our comprehensive suite of interoperable multiphysics analysis solutions are a key part of IFS first design flow supported on the cloud," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "IFS chose Ansys as their multiphysics partner, as the Ansys platform helps enable customers to work on delivering unique new capabilities while benefiting from Ansys' gold-standard simulation accuracy within popular EDA design flows"

RedHawk-SC and other Ansys multiphysics solutions work with other Ansys tools, EDA implementation flows, and even customers' internally developed solutions.

