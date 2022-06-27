STG Logistics Broadens Commercial Organization to Meet Expanded Capabilities and Footprint

Names Jennifer Thayer Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics ("STG") announced today it is taking the next step in its integration and growth, with a revamped Commercial Organization designed to meet the company's expanded Coast to Coast container logistic solutions. Jennifer Thayer has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of STG, after leading the sales efforts at XPO Intermodal since April 2021.

Jennifer Thayer, Chief Commercial Officer, STG Logistics (PRNewswire)

"Jennifer brings with her unparalleled passion for business development, talent development and organizational effectiveness," said STG CEO Paul Svindland. "She is recognized as a proven collaborator able to develop and combine strategic business capability with excellence on the delivery of the day-to-day solutions. We are confident she will continue this record of innovation and leadership in her new position. Jennifer will report directly to me."

As part of the Commercial Organization Integration, STG is also unifying its Marketing functions across all business units under Dave Sosnowski, who has been named Chief Marketing Officer in addition to his role as commercial leader of the Wholesale business. This will allow for even more effective brand-building and marketing activities and will create efficiencies across the business units.

Additionally, Mark Darling is joining the Commercial Leadership team in the newly created role of SVP, Transload, reporting directly to Ms. Thayer. This position will work between the selling and distribution to bring together 'total sale solutions.'

The Enterprise Sales team will be similarly unified under Ms. Thayer. Responding to growth in the Houston and Chicago areas, STG is expanding the team to develop the company's presence in those emerging markets. The new structure is expected to speed decision making, increase productivity and improve efficiency, while providing a simplified customer experience.

"Ensuring we have the right organizational structure in place is a key step in driving improved execution and increasing effectiveness and efficiency throughout STG," added Mr. Svindland. "The result will be a more targeted and performance-driven STG that is customer-focused and positioned to capitalize on new opportunities to provide Coast-to-Coast Container Logistics Services."

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners since 2016 and is currently owned by Wind Point, Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and management. STG is a premier provider of managed and extended port to door outsource services. From the simplest labor solution in a client's facility to the most complex site selection, STG Logistics will partner with you! Our nationwide network of drayage and intermodal operations, bonded CFS facilities and warehouse fulfillment locations, integrated with the best people and premium technology, will deliver substantial savings to a company's supply chain. For more information visit us at www.stgusa.com.

STG Logistics (PRNewswire)

