Museum of Illusions® Turns Up The Heat on Global Expansion with Confirmed Plans to Bring Its Biggest Museum Yet to Atlanta

Lease finalized for future Atlanta museum to open as the largest location, featuring new concepts coming from the global brand

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions®, the world's largest privately-held museum chain, announced today that Atlanta will soon be home to the global brand's largest location ever opened, from which the company will unveil the company's newest creative design and style concept.

Following the lease agreement recently finalized between the brand and Hines, the 11,000 square feet of space in Atlanta's bustling Atlantic Station will open before the close of this year as a state-of-the-art museum designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy mentally stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms. Future visitors of the new museum can expect a truly unique experience, as the Atlanta Museum of Illusions will feature some exhibits that will be entirely new to the brand.

"Museum of Illusions is an immersive, mind-bending experience and will be the perfect addition to Atlantic Station's line-up of innovative concepts," said Starr Cumming, retail director of specialty leasing for Hines. "Atlantic Station is the city's hot spot for Atlantans' dining, shopping or entertainment desires. As we continue to seek big and bold ideas to bring to the property, we look forward to welcoming Museum of Illusions' largest location ever later this year."

Atlanta is one of the largest and most influential markets in the U.S. The city is renowned for its rich history, and its vibrant culture, art and music scenes, making it an ideal market for Museum of Illusions' continued expansion across the United States. The fast-growing "Empire City of the South" is home to a young and diverse population of creatives and innovators who enjoy memorable and unique entertainment and immersive art experiences, making Museum of Illusions the perfect fit for Atlanta.

"We are beyond excited to expand our brand's U.S. footprint in this market," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions, and long-time Atlanta resident. "As we continue our global expansion efforts, we are also in the process of securing new office space in Atlanta to serve as the company's new U.S. headquarters. More details to follow soon, but in the meantime, we are thrilled that the Atlanta community has created a space for us to bring one of our most exciting museums yet to such a flourishing city."

News of Museum of Illusions' development in Atlanta follows the brand's recent announcement of its confirmed plans to open a new museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, signifying the brand's commitment to rapidly growing its U.S. presence with some of its most impressive facilities yet. Deals are in the works to bring the museum to at least 100 locations around the world over the course of the next 4 years, with the company poised to up the ante with each new location.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 36 locations in 24 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

About Atlantic Station:

A national example for sustainable mixed-use communities, Atlantic Station transformed an abandoned industrial site into a thriving retail and entertainment district at the heart of Atlanta's vibrant Midtown neighborhood. Opened in 2005, Atlantic Station is home to some of Atlanta's most popular restaurants, retailers such as H&M, Forever 21 and Dillard's and leading employers such as Wells Fargo, Facebook and Microsoft. Atlantic Station is nearing completion of a major repositioning including a revamped tenant mix, with new retail and restaurant offerings, the inclusion of new multifamily residential units, hospitality offerings and more than 700,000 square feet of Class-A office space. In 2020, the property celebrated the opening of its revamped central greenspace, Atlantic Green.

