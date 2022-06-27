LAMBERT HIRES AWARD-WINNING JOURNALIST KATIE MERX TO LEAD ITS AUTOMOTIVE AND MOBILITY TEAM

DETROIT, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated communications agency, today announced that industry veteran Katie Merx joined the company as Managing Director of Automotive and Mobility. In this role, Merx will lead strategy, growth and account management initiatives for clients up and down the automotive and mobility supply chain and across the transportation landscape.

"Katie's award-winning expertise in corporate, financial and crisis communications is critical to strategically supporting our automotive and mobility clients in today's competitive landscape," stated Lambert CEO Michelle Olson, APR. "Her years of experience in newsrooms and boardrooms is an invaluable asset that will benefit clients across the agency."

Merx is a Pulitzer-awarded journalist and Cicero-winning speechwriter with over 25 years of journalism and corporate communications leadership. Her experience spans the automotive, energy, and advanced technology sectors. She covered the global automotive beat for the Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg News and worked in corporate communications and media relations for Global 50, Fortune 500 and high-growth startup companies.

Throughout her career she has advised clients on strategic communications to establish, build and protect reputations; list companies on the New York Stock Exchange; facilitate megamergers; thwart activist investors; launch environmentally sustainable business divisions; introduce new CEOs; and position new businesses prominently on established industry playing fields.

Most recently, Merx served as CEO of Merx Communications, providing communications strategy, media relations and financial communications services to public companies and global startups. Before that, she held communications leadership positions with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Owens Corning. Merx also served in Public Affairs at the University of Michigan. In addition to the Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg News, she reported for Crain's Detroit Business, The Detroit News and The Sun News. Merx earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

"Few industries are as dynamic and fast-paced as the automotive, mobility and energy sectors," Merx said. "I'm thrilled to work with the Lambert team to help more companies successfully navigate the transition to electrification, autonomy, renewable energy, and new more efficient and sustainable methods of moving goods, people and society forward. The opportunity is boundless and so is my energy to help companies succeed in this space."



About Lambert

Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-5 specialties in automotive and mobility, education, and M&A/private equity, alongside robust practice areas in consumer packaged goods, healthcare and biotech, and tourism and hospitality. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston, and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty, marketing, and perks platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9th Wonder. Lambert's Founder and Chairman Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms, and named 2021 Ally of the Year, the top diversity award in public relations issued by Diversity Action Alliance.

