Compass Surgical Partners Solidifies with Local Physicians and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. and RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners announced a partnership with local physicians and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Millennium Surgery Center will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital.

Set to open in 2024, Millennium will offer high-quality procedures at a reduced cost to the patients.

"Millennium will bring robotic joint replacement to the regions, providing patients the highest level of care, restoring mobility and giving patients quality of life back," said Dr. Jay Womack. "We're excited for the efficiency, and therefore improved patient experience, this center will provide."

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital has been awarded a certificate of need to develop a 6 operating room and 2 procedure room ASC. The center will be 20,000 square feet on the new Millennium campus of St. Francis.

"Millennium Surgery Center will offer patients and employers in Greenville an additional option for their surgical needs," said Matt Caldwell, president, Bon Secours - Greenville. "We look forward to opening Millennium and through it, continuing to bring remarkable care to our patients in the greater Greenville area, while driving innovation and standards of care. We believe this partnership can best accomplish that."

"Millennium will be the first ASC to offer outpatient, robotic joint replacements in the Upstate region of South Carolina," said Scott Bacon, Compass VP of Business Development. "That means cutting edge care, at lower costs, for patients in Greenville and the surrounding areas."

Millennium Surgery Center will be accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), the standards of which demonstrate a commitment to quality and a deep concern for patients. Compass is honored to be a part of Millennium and to be partnered with both a dedicated group of providers and a highly esteemed health system.

About Compass Surgical Partners

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Compass Surgical Partners creates high-value partnerships that provide exceptional surgical services to local communities. Compass manages and develops Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and is dedicated to supporting a growing demand from patients for additional options for outpatient surgery traditionally performed in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.compass-sp.com.

Bon Secours - Greenville

Bon Secours - Greenville is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours – Greenville provides compassionate medical care to thousands of area residents through Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Downtown and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Eastside, as well as a network of primary and specialty care practices, and ambulatory care sites across the Greenville region. The mission of Bon Secours – Greenville is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit BonSecours.com.

