BEST OF BOTH SWIRLS: CARVEL® INTRODUCES BROOKIE, A BROWNIE BATTER AND CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM TWIST

Inspired by two childhood-favorite flavors, the new Brookie treats lineup is available just in time to CARVELebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 17 with a sweet BOGO offer

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a time to CARVELebrate all the special moments that go with the season while creating memories and traditions with the ones you love. That's why for the first-time ever, Carvel is twisting two classic flavors to offer fans a brand new way to stay cool and enjoy the ice cream they love with Brookie – a flavor sure to transport taste buds back to the moments just before both childhood staples were popped into the oven, with the sweet taste of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Now available at Carvel shoppes and on food delivery platforms, Brookie - Carvel’s new limited-time flavor - literally puts a twist on childhood staples by swirling together the flavors of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough for the first-time ever. On National Ice Cream Day (July 17), Carvel will celebrate the new treats lineup with a buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve or any other Carvel soft serve flavor. (PRNewswire)

Available starting today for a limited time, Brookie swirls together the flavors of rich, fudgy brownie batter and delicious chocolate chip cookie dough to create the ultimate sweet combo. Fans can enjoy each flavor on its own or twisted together for everything they're craving in one delicious treat.

To keep the CARVELebration going, on National Ice Cream Day (July 17), Carvel fans can enjoy a special offer: anyone who visits a Carvel shoppe can take advantage of a sweet buy one, get one free offer on a small cup or cone of Brookie soft serve or any other Carvel soft serve flavor.*

"Summer is a time for making fond memories, and the sweet taste of ice cream is often part of those memorable moments," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "With literal new twists on flavors that remind them of childhood, our fans can reminisce on those moments while creating new summer traditions and CARVELebrating special occasions."

Fans can get their Brookie fix or enjoy the iconic flavors of Brownie Batter and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough on their own in a variety of treats at participating Carvel shoppes or delivered straight to their door through food delivery platforms for a limited time, including:

Soft Serve Ice Cream:

Scooped Ice Cream:

Shakes:

Sundae Dashers:

Flying Saucers:

Brookie builds upon Carvel's "Make it a CARVELebration" summer campaign, which encourages fans to celebrate all of life's special moments and sweeten any occasion with Carvel.

To find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com

*Offer available only on 7/17/2022 in participating stores on small soft serve cup/cone. Not valid with any other offer. Taxes and fees may apply. Limit one offer per person.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

