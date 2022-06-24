Suburban Propane Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana to Provide Matching Funds for Summer Celebration

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana to provide matching funds for Bigs (adult volunteers), Littles (kids ages 6-18), families and waiting Littles (kids under 6 years old) to enjoy Flying Giant Adventure Park as part of the non-profit's summer celebration.

Representatives from Suburban Propane partnered with members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana to provide matching funds for the non-profit’s summer celebration at Flying Giant Adventure Park in Helena, Montana. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation. (PRNewswire)

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children by adding another positive adult to their lives in the form of a mentor. They make meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children, ages 6 through 18, in Helena, Boulder, and Great Falls, and develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

"Suburban Propane is proud to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana's mission to help enrich the lives of children in the area through positive mentorship," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a supporter of impactful community initiatives across the nation, we understand how important local support can be for families and we hope this experience was a positive and fun start to the summer."

The partnership is part of the company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities; including Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

"The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth," said Claire O'Connell, Enrollment Specialist & Office Manager. "Suburban Propane's donation will enable us to create four new matches between a "Big" and a "Little." Our Bigs are volunteer mentors who help youth achieve their full potential. We are very grateful for the timely and generous support from Suburban Propane."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

