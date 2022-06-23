Sciens Building Solutions Announces First Acquisition in Michigan

The addition of Elite Fire Safety establishes a Sciens presence in the greater Detroit area, boosting its overall national footprint.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Novi, Michigan-based Elite Fire Safety ("Elite") to its continuously growing portfolio of companies in the United States.

Sciens Building Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

This latest acquisition by Sciens displays its commitment to becoming the largest independent fire-life safety and security integrator in the U.S. by adding the state of Michigan to its already broad U.S. presence. This partnership will provide Elite and its customers with even more comprehensive resources and expertise, as they tap into Sciens' knowledge and capabilities, while contributing significant expertise themselves.

"By joining the Sciens positive growth trajectory across the country, the Elite team will certainly benefit from the company's robust technical expertise and comprehensive building solutions, combined with our existing capabilities, empowering us to develop even broader offerings for the important Metropolitan Detroit Area market," said David Sizemore, president of Elite Fire Safety. "We are excited to grow together under the well-respected Sciens platform and contribute to an expanding footprint in Michigan and beyond."

Elite Fire Safety was established in 2007 in Lake Orion, MI, where it quickly became known as an expert company in the field of fire and life safety services and established a solid foundation in the Metropolitan Detroit Area that has grown to service clients throughout the State of Michigan and northern Ohio. Its team of nearly 80 professionals are the market leaders in providing fire and life safety services in the complex healthcare and high-rise/commercial market spaces.

"It's a very exciting time at Sciens and we are delighted to expand into a new state with a market-leading company such as Elite," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "Their team is full of industry experts, and we are looking forward to expanding our presence in this region, while welcoming other great companies to our fun Sciens journey."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Elite Fire Safety

Elite Fire Safety was founded in 2007 in Lake Orion, Michigan, where it has become one of the premier fire alarm and protection service companies in the greater Detroit area. They specialize in design, engineering, installation, testing & inspection, maintenance, and monitoring for fire detection, as well as fire protection inspections and fire extinguisher services. For more information, please visit: https://elitefire.com/.

Contact:

Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciens Building Solutions