AMICO Announces The Launch Of Speed Bead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (AMICO) is proud to announce the launch of SPEED BEAD – a new patent pending self-adhering weather resistant casing bead with built-in backer rod.

SPEED BEAD is a highly innovative product creates a weatherproof seal around windows, doors and openings which eliminates the need for caulk on veneer stone and stucco applications. (PRNewswire)

This highly innovative product creates a weatherproof seal around windows, doors and openings which eliminates the need for caulk on veneer stone and stucco applications.

SPEED BEAD can save contractors up to 40% on labor in addition to several tubes of caulk per opening. This patent pending design incorporates our high tech SPEED BOND adhesive which is specifically designed for bonding plastics in extreme temperature outdoor applications ranging from -40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Similar materials are utilized in the automotive and aerospace industries where critical bonding, thermal expansion and excellent weathering and sealing properties are required.

SPEED BEAD also features the latest in flexible bulb technology. A contoured adhesion surface combined with a variable wall thickness design works in concert to provide a solid adhesion to the bonding surface.

"We are extremely happy to launch SPEED BEAD", said Gary Baltz II, AMICO's Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Development. "Our goal throughout this development process has been to create a world class product allowing builders and contractors to save time and money, ultimately reducing overall project cost. The keys are in the patent pending bulb technology combined with our proprietary SPEED BOND adhesive. We believe it is the best on the planet for this type of application. Every contractor using this product raves about the time and material savings and is amazed by the incredible bonding capabilities of the SPEED BOND adhesive."

SPEED BEAD has been independently lab tested to exceed ASTM E330/E330M-14 (load test), ASTM E331-00 (Water Resistance), and ASTM E283-04 (Air Infiltration). SPEED BEAD is available in three colors, white, tan and gray to match a wide variety of finishes.

Cut it, Peel it, Stick it – it's that fast.

About AMICO

Founded in 1939, Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (AMICO) is an industry leader in manufacturing, steel fabrication and material transformation. AMICO produces and distributes high-quality expanded and perforated metals; architectural metal systems; building products; and security products worldwide. The company's mission is to provide the best engineered products and solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

AMICO Media Contact:

Craig Steinroeder

AMICO - Product & Marketing Manager

Building Products Division

