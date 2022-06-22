Busek Scales Thruster Production for Airbus OneWeb Satellites

NATICK, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-space propulsion firm Busek Co. confirmed its supply of BHT-350 Hall effect thrusters for a range of missions supported by Airbus OneWeb Satellites (AOS). The Busek thrusters have been engineered and qualified to rigorous standards and are suitable for high-reliability, long-lifetime applications where thrusters are used for orbit raising, maintenance, and end-of-life de-orbit.

"We have long been proud to support Airbus OneWeb Satellites' mission set. The BHT-350 is well-matched to a multitude of small satellite applications, where the design benefits from a proven supply chain, and an industrialized production line with 100% hot-fire acceptance testing." said Vlad Hruby, President of Busek.

Busek and Airbus OneWeb Satellites have been working closely together since AOS began building out their supply chain, as thrusters are a key part of any spacecraft. Today the entire team is executing at speed to meet customer demand. AOS operates a state-of-the-art satellite production facility on Merritt Island, Florida, and has built and delivered over 400 spacecraft which are operating on-orbit today.

Busek is a US leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance in-space thrusters, sensors, and subsystems. From technology pathfinders to turnkey systems for satellite constellations, the firm's products provide thrust for challenging government and commercial missions. Busek's broad technology portfolio, experience across multiple space propulsion disciplines, and unique manufacturing, test, and flight expertise, enables it to provide unbiased solutions to best fit customer needs.

