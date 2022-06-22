Burtons Grill & Bar Opens Eighteenth Location at Kentlands® Market Square on Monday, June 27th, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burtons Grill & Bar is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at Kentlands® Market Square in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Monday, June 27th, 2022. The continually expanding restaurant group, with seventeen locations operating across eight states, will launch its eighteenth restaurant at Kentlands Market Square , Gaithersburg's premium shopping center for the finest fashion, food, entertainment, and personal services. This location will feature the same high quality food and beverages Burtons Grill is known for, along with sophisticated design work architect Bill Whitlock has implemented for the brand's latest restaurant openings.

Burtons Grill & Bar Continues Expansion with the Opening of Burtons Grill Gaithersburg, Maryland (PRNewswire)

"Following all of the success we've had in the past year with the Burton's Grill & Bar brand, we are thrilled to be opening another restaurant, even more so because of its location in Kentlands® Market Square. We're excited to be opening a second location for our loyal customers in the state of Maryland." Said John Haggai, President and Chief Operating Officer of Burtons Grill & Bar and Red Heat Tavern.

The 5,000 square foot restaurant will serve lunch and dinner and boast table seating for a total of a total of 196 patrons. There will be a dining room of 106 seats, a 44-seat bar and an outdoor patio for 46 guests. Hours of operation are slated to be Sunday and Monday from 11:30AM to 9:00PM, Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30AM to 10:00PM, and Friday through Saturday from 11:30AM to 11:00PM.

The restaurant's culinary program, led by Chef Nicholas Jettmar, will feature standout Burtons Grill classics such as Crab Crusted Haddock, General Tso Cauliflower, and Firecracker Shrimp; Premium steaks from Allen Bros. of Chicago, and favorites like true Maryland-Style Crab Cakes packed with fresh, premium, super lump crab meat. The new Gaithersburg location will also feature seasonal favorites like the Roasted Summer Vegetable Bowl and the Turkey Waldorf Salad.

The new Burtons Grill & Bar location will also feature a craft cocktail program with creative and innovative drinks, such as the Jalisco Refresher with Tres Agaves blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime, jalapeño, basil, cucumber, and a Tajín rim, as well as the Blackberry Mojito with Flor de Caña rum, fresh muddled blackberries, lime, mint, sugar, packed with crushed ice. General Manager and spirited wine enthusiast, Carlos Mercado, has also curated an extensive wine list with domestic and imported by-the-glass and bottle selections and craft beers and ciders on draft, in-bottle and canned.

The new Burtons Grill & Bar Gaithersburg will be located at 109 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878 and opens to the public on Monday, June 27, 2022.

About Burtons Grill & Bar: Born and bred on Massachusetts' south shore, our coastal New England roots instilled us with a passion for fresh seafood, high-quality meats, bountiful vegetables, and craft cocktails. Fresh and seasonal ingredients are integral to our menus, and cooking from scratch allows us to cater to guests with many different lifestyles and dietary preferences. All staff members, both front of house and back of house, are trained in strict allergy protocols that allow us to safely serve most guests with food allergies. Our dedication to accommodating gluten-free and celiac diners is one of our well-known trademarks. For more information please visit: Burtonsgrill.com and follow @burtons.grill on Instagram and Facebook.

About Kentlands Market Square: located Gaithersburg, Maryland, just minutes away from I-270, Kentlands® Market Square is a beautiful and historic neo-traditional community marketplace. Offering a variety of entertainment, shopping, dining and personal service options, Kentlands® strives to provide a one-stop experience. Enjoy brick walkways, quaint shops and more in this small-town gathering place. For more information and see a directory, visit: Kentlandsmarketsquare.shopkimco.com.

