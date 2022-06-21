Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches Two New UniCarriers Forklift 80-Volt Electric Pneumatics Trucks

MARENGO, Ill., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group , the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the official launch of the MX2 and MXL Series 4-wheel electric pneumatic forklifts with 5,000-7,000 and 9,000-12,000 lb capacities. These battery-powered forklifts are available to all UniCarriers brand dealers across North and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Announcing the MX2 and MXL Series 4-wheel electric pneumatic forklifts with 5,000-7,000 and 9,000-12,000 lb capacities. (PRNewswire)

Some key advantages of this product include:

Models range from 5,000 to 12,000 lb in capacity.

Dependable performance, quiet operation, and adaptability, all while meeting a zero-emission footprint.

Long-lasting battery enhances performance by minimizing the need for frequent charging or changes.

Advanced technology such as acceleration boost provides additional power to the motor when the system senses speed reduction.

Sealed wet disc brakes minimize brake wear and extend timing needed between brake service helping to reduce maintenance costs and total cost of ownership.

Excellent visibility as a result of optimized mast, steering wheel, inclined and narrow dashboard and counterweight design, maximizes visibility to load, forks, front and rear wheels for sage, confident operation in tight spaces.

"We're excited to introduce our new forklift series, which provide the same quality and reliability our products are known for, but with a longer runtime for maximum performance in the field," said Niels Tolboom, director, North American Sales for UniCarriers Forklifts at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "These additional features and advancements bring out the best of an operator's time, ultimately delivering ideal uptime and productivity during a day's work."

The MX2 and MXL Series are available now. For more information, visit:

https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers/all-forklifts/unicarriers/classi/electriccounterbalanced/mx2-25-mx2-35l

https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers/all-forklifts/unicarriers/classi/electriccounterbalanced/mxl40-mxl55h

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com .

