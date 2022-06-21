Leading Payments, Fraud & Compliance Platform Sardine Adds One of Fintech's Most Influential People to its Growing Team

Simon Taylor, voted one of the most influential people in Banking, Insurance, and Fintech, named Head of Content & Strategy as the company scales its customer base and go-to-market capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sardine , the leading behavior-based fraud, compliance and payments platform, announced Simon Taylor as its new Head of Content & Strategy. The news comes after Sardine achieved its latest milestone of acquiring over 100 customers.

Sardine transforms how companies move money and fight fraud through its behavior-based fraud and compliance platform. Building the industry's only platform that combines identity, device, and behavioral data with bank-grade insights, protecting their customers against every touchpoint—stopping fraud at the time of new customer onboarding, account funding, and during payments in and out of a digital wallet.

Simon Taylor, the newly appointed Head of Content & Strategy, brings years of experience advising governments, regulators, and some of the world's largest banks, Financial Institutions, and Fintech companies, helping them innovate their business models by adopting new technologies, like web3.

He will focus on establishing and growing Sardine's voice in the market, shaping how the company educates and empowers its customers and the broader Fintech community. Simon is known for his popular Fintech blog, Fintech Brainfood.

"I am beyond excited to join Sardine," said Simon Taylor, "I genuinely believe that finance impacts everything in our lives, from how schools get built, to how criminals get paid. Sardine is on the front line, not only preventing fraud but upgrading the safety and security of the entire industry so everyone can move money with confidence. The opportunity to learn from this world-class team and bring its insights to a broader audience was too great to pass up. "

"We're thrilled to have one of the leading voices in Fintech join Sardine at such a pivotal time in our company's journey," said Soups Ranjan, CEO, and Co-Founder at Sardine. "Simon will play an integral role in redefining the narrative around payments, fraud, and compliance – enabling the market to adopt a new approach, so they can focus their efforts on improving their customer experience and ultimately scaling their growth."

Sardine was recently added to the Breakout List , named one of the top high-growth startups in the United States, and is actively hiring for roles across Engineering, Product, Customer Success, Sales, Legal & People.

About Sardine

Sardine is a behavior-based fraud and compliance platform used by leading financial institutions, fintech, crypto, and NFT companies to prevent fraud during account opening, funding, and payments. Sardine also provides full fraud guarantees when funds are acquired via ACH or card rails. The team built the fraud prevention and compliance infrastructure that scaled Coinbase and Revolut.

Sardine is backed by world-class investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, NYCA, and XYZ. Customers include Brex, Moonpay, Bakkt, and Candy Digital.

To stop fraud and increase customer conversion visit us at www.sardine.ai .

