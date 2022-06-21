Kastle Systems Announces Partnership with EarthCam, Expanding Video Surveillance Capabilities

Collaboration to cross-promote remote video monitoring and streaming of time-lapse visual data for observing construction progress on jobsites

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle Systems, a leader in property technology and America's largest managed security provider, announced today a partnership with EarthCam, the global leader in providing webcam content, technology, and services for construction. By combining Kastle's deep roots in developing and implementing technology solutions for the real estate sector with EarthCam's expertise in sophisticated, high-resolution cameras and visual data, these innovators are collaborating to provide construction sites with the latest in video surveillance and time-lapse visual data solutions.

EarthCam and Kastle are launching a promotional partnership to offer the construction industry a job site monitoring solution that combines high-resolution, AI-powered time-lapse camera technology with cloud-based on-site video surveillance technology to meet the widest-ranging specialized visual data requirements for security, surveillance, and documentation. (PRNewswire)

"This partnership with EarthCam expands Kastle's advanced video services and access control capabilities in serving the construction industry," said Haniel Lynn, Kastle Systems CEO, "Our goal is to provide cutting-edge property protection technology for developers and construction companies throughout the building process, from groundbreaking through ongoing operations."

"EarthCam is joining forces with Kastle to combine our high-resolution, AI-powered time-lapse camera technology with Kastle Systems' expertise in property technology," said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. "Both team's collective expertise makes it possible to meet the widest-ranging specialized visual data requirements for security, surveillance, and documentation."

Kastle Systems' state-of-the-art MobileSentry solution provides construction sites with comprehensive analytics-based monitoring and customizable cloud video storage. Acting as an economically efficient force multiplier, MobileSentry includes smart cameras, audio deterrent, and real-time monitoring. Employing Kastle's U.S.-based Operations Center, the program oversees video alarms generated by smart cameras to respond with live audio challenge and notification of site management and police.

EarthCam's cameras empower construction site developers, engineers and contractors by delivering high quality visual imagery and on-site data. EarthCam's Control Center 8 has become the software of choice among industry leaders for AI-powered project documentation, safety analysis and promotion. EarthCam is driving productivity for a more visually informative jobsite, working with industry leaders around the globe to make construction projects less costly and more efficient using powerful visual data. The company is expanding the marketplace for premium AI-powered reality-capture solutions that deliver detailed recording of construction sites and live streaming for constant project monitoring, even in extreme weather conditions.

"DPR has been using both EarthCam and Kastle for years, so it's exciting to have them working together. Now I can call one contact for my project documentation and time-lapse needs as well as jobsite security," said Wade Holden, Project Manager at DPR Construction. "When my stakeholders want a daily high-quality time-lapse movie, I know I can grab one easily from our EarthCam software and it will be presentation-ready within seconds. During the project I can mark-up and share images of project progress. With Kastle's remote video guarding and live talk down feature, I rest easy knowing my jobsite has the protection necessary to thwart off any unwanted intrusions."

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced technology solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on Silicon Review's 2021 Five Best Security Companies to Watch list.

For more information about KastleSafeSpaces, KastleAccess or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer at jheinz@kastle.com.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world's first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, One Vanderbilt, Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors' Chase Center, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Red Sea Project, The Jeddah Tower, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

Kastle Systems logo (PRNewsfoto/Kastle Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kastle Systems