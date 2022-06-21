IONQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of IonQ, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 30, 2021 to May 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in IONQ:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ionq-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28807&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that IonQ, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) IonQ's quantum the computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper roundtripping transactions with related parties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were the materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in IonQ you have until August 1, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased IonQ securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the IONQ lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ionq-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28807&from=4.

