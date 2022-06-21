FOX SOUL Partners with Maverick Entertainment to Distribute the World's Largest Library of Feature-Length Black Cinema

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Entertainment has entered a programming partnership with FOX SOUL, the Black community's premium free streaming platform serving. This partnership will feature films every Saturday during the 'Maverick Movie Marathon' programming block from 12 pm PST - 12 am PST.

Maverick Movie Marathon, streaming every Saturday on Fox Soul. @MaverickMovies (PRNewswire)

The genres include Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Romance and Inspirational. Also, the movies feature familiar celebrities like, Chuck D, Karlie Redd, Omar Gooding, Clifton Powell and Towanda Braxton.

"I am very excited about our new partnership with FOX SOUL. Maverick Entertainment has long been about providing visibility to our diverse library of films to be showcased on top global outlets. Our film library created through diversity, both in front of and behind the lens, will now be available to another new audience," said Doug Schwab, President and Founder of Maverick Entertainment. "Anytime we can expand our reach, we achieve our goals by providing additional platforms for our films to be viewed. We are excited about FOX SOUL offering feature film entertainment to its growing audience and what better way to kick off the partnership than with the Maverick Movie Marathon each and every week."

"As the premiere destination for Black Culture content, we're always looking for incredible partners who share in our mission to bring programming that feature some of today's most iconic faces and voices of our culture," said James DuBose, general manager and head of programming, FOX SOUL. "Our partnership with Maverick does just that as we look to continue our journey in delivering quality feature films to our community.

Beyond the distribution, this year's Maverick Movie Marathon will amplify the talent of Black creatives, and the varied stories within Black Culture.

About FOX SOUL



FOX SOUL is the Black community's premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, we are home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award winning FOX SOUL's Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL's Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, TEA G-I-F and more. We share YOUR voice and YOUR Truth 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit us on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV .

https://foxsoul.tv

About Maverick Entertainment



Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment continues to be the premier distributor of niche and Urban content. Having released more than 1,000 films over the past 25 years, Maverick currently controls the world's largest library of feature-length Black Cinema.

In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 90+ movies a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.

Connect with Maverick on YouTube and social media, @MaverickMovies.

For more information, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/ .

Press Contact

Kelcie Schwab

KelcieS@maverickentertainment.cc .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc.