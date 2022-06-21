Dechert Continues Global Finance Expansion with Addition of En-Min Chua to its New York Office

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is pleased to announce that En-Min Chua has joined the firm's global finance team as a partner based in New York.

Dechert logo (PRNewsfoto/Dechert LLP) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Chua has broad experience in the asset-backed finance space and across many types of debt finance transactions, using structures including securitizations, total return swaps, repurchase agreements and repackagings.

Ms. Chua studied law at the University of London, and is also a graduate of Columbia University. She joins Dechert from UBS Securities LLC, where she worked on the structured financing desk in the investment banking division. Previously, Ms. Chua worked as a counsel in the finance group in the New York office of another international law firm. She is admitted in New York, England and Wales, and Hong Kong.

Mark Thierfelder, chair of Dechert's corporate and securities group and global private equity practice, commented: "As we continue to advise asset managers in the critical aspects of their complex investment strategies, En-Min's experience in cutting-edge deal-related finance will be very valuable to our clients."

Ms. Chua said: "I am delighted to join Dechert's exceptional team. I look forward to furthering the firm's reputation as a market leader in handling the most complex finance transactions."

Ms. Chua's arrival continues Dechert's major expansion of its global finance group. Hires over the last 12 months have included leveraged finance partners Alon Goldberger, Soo-ah Nah, Ani Ravi and William Robertson; structured credit and collateralized loan obligations partner Jon Burke; and commercial real estate finance partners Craig Brown, Kathleen Mylod and Richard Pugh. Dechert continues to be relentlessly focused on its private capital and asset management clients, having also added in the past two months recognised private equity experts David Cosgrove in Charlotte and Nicole Macarchuk in San Francisco.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

