Buddies Brand, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance With West Coast Music and Television Personality, Xzibit

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buddies Brand, Inc. ("Buddies"), a leading cannabis brand with products available on more than 1000 retail menus, today announced a strategic alliance with West Coast rap artist and television personality, Alvin 'Xzibit' Joiner, and his cannabis brand, Napalm.

Buddies cannabis products are ranked #8 in the Nation for total sales volume per BDSA, the cannabis industry's leading data and analytics provider. Buddies products are currently available in California, Oregon, and Washington.

As part of the strategic alliance, Mr. Joiner has been named the Creative Director for the Buddies and Napalm cannabis products. This new role will utilize his vast experience to provide assistance with product development and marketing operations. The alliance also includes an agreement for Napalm products to be manufactured at Buddies' Redding, California manufacturing facility and distributed by NABIS, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the largest legal cannabis market.

"For Napalm, this partnership allows our brand to further streamline and expedite product development, vertically integrate, and provide distribution to our retail partners at a much higher level," said Alvin 'Xzibit' Joiner, Founder of Napalm cannabis products. "West Coast cannabis customers love Buddies products and this partnership of two powerhouse brands, plus NABIS for distribution, will take us to new heights and help expand Napalm into more markets."

Napalm cannabis products are currently available in California with plans to expand nationally through its strategic alliance with Buddies.

"We have worked very hard to build Buddies to become one of the most consistent, popular, and in-demand brands on the West Coast," said Byran Cochran, President of Buddies. "This partnership with Xzibit and Napalm unites and elevates both of our organizations' strengths. Alvin's work ethic and his passion for cannabis and music is something we're very excited about, and even more so when combined with our award-winning products, team, and strategic partners."

