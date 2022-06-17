Harridan Vodka, the New York State, Certified Organic Spirit of Defiance, Launches Limited Edition "Midsummer Reserve," Goes on Sale Mid-June

Festive Launch Events on Saturday, June 25 at Brooklyn's Barely Disfigured Feature @thehoodwitch, @DrinksbyEvie, Harridan Vodka Cocktails, Magick, Flower Crowns, Food and Music

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harridan Vodka, an ultra-premium, certified organic vodka crafted in New York State from local corn, today announces the launch of its limited edition "Midsummer Reserve." Saluting the Summer Solstice, the spirit was rested under a full moon during May's lunar eclipse – cleansing and charging the bottle with distinctive lunar energy.

Donning a bespoke label and hand-dipped in white wax, the new expression is crafted from organic corn and double-distilled, retaining a floral aroma and creamy mouthfeel. Notes of citrus and black pepper follow, with a velvety layer of toffee and caramel and a hint of vanilla on the finish. "Midsummer Reserve" (750ml, 44% ABV, SRP $129.99) is now available at www.shopharridan.com .

Created with The Hoodwitch and Accompanied by a Ritual Box

The expression was created in partnership with The Hoodwitch (@thehoodwitch), one of the Internet's most famous witches who has more than 470,000 Instagram followers. It is packaged in an engraved wood Ritual Box with everything needed to manifest a prosperous and powerful season. Each box includes a rosemary smudge stick, ritual candles, a ritual oil bottle, crystals (Aventurine, Tiger's Eye and Pyrite) as well as a zine created by The Hoodwitch with exclusive spells, tarot card spreads, Harridan Vodka cocktail recipes and instructions for how to use these tools.

A "Spirit of Defiance" by a Spirits Visionary and Feminist

Harridan Vodka was founded by Bridgette Taylor, a Harvard M.B.A. and spirits visionary who is committed to defying stereotypes about vodka and what women want to drink. With its name meaning a bossy and/or belligerent old woman, this "Spirit of Defiance" defies the vodka category by having a complex, sippable flavor profile and defies the spirits industry overall with its unabashed feminism and fascination with the occult.

"We are extremely proud to now be certified organic and thrilled to unveil our Midsummer Reserve limited edition to celebrate the Summer Solstice," says Bridgette Taylor, CEO, President & Founder, Harridan Vodka. "We are authentically celebrating witchcraft with none other than The Hoodwitch, who has legions of fans around the world. We love the prosperity ritual she has created to accompany this bottle, inviting individuals everywhere to embrace their power. Her aesthetic, values and community are very much aligned with Harridan Vodka. We are also excited to be working with TikTok star and hosting aficionado @DrinksbyEvie, who will certainly bring her signature retro vibe via exceptional cocktails and stunning flower design."

Two Celebratory Launch Events on June 25 at Brooklyn's Barely Disfigured

On Saturday, June 25, Harridan Vodka will host two back-to-back events at Barely Disfigured in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to celebrate the launch of the Midsummer Reserve and Summer Solstice with Harridan Vodka specialty cocktails, flower crowns, tarot card readings and magick. The events will be officiated by The Hoodwitch and Evie Negri-Albert (@DrinksbyEvie), with tickets available for purchase at www.midsummerreserve.com .

"Sip and Snip" with @DrinksbyEvie, 4pm-6pm

"Midsummer Party with The Hoodwitch," 6pm-9pm

About Harridan Vodka

Founded in 2020 by Bridgette Taylor, Harridan Vodka (750ml, 44% ABV, SRP $60) is an ultra-premium, certified organic vodka double-distilled from New York State corn. The "Spirit of Defiance," this female-owned and operated handcrafted spirit defies the vodka category by having a complex, sippable flavor profile, and defies the spirits industry overall with its unabashed feminism and fascination with the occult. Painstakingly crafted with the care and attention usually reserved for whiskey and tequila, this gluten-free luxury vodka is igniting a Vodka Renaissance. Harridan Vodka is packaged in a reusable bottle made from recycled glass and eschews any single-use plastic. For more information, please visit www.harridan.com and follow us on Instagram at @harridanvodka .

