Global X ETFs to Transfer Exchange Listing of the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) from Cboe to NYSE

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced intentions to transfer the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. to NYSE Arca, Inc. on July 1, 2022 at market open.

The fund aims to provide investors with exposure to the stocks in the Russell 2000 Index while implementing an at-the-money covered call-writing strategy to the U.S. small cap space. RYLD follows a "covered call" or "buy-write" strategy, in which the fund buys exposure to the stocks in Russell 2000 and "writes" or "sells" corresponding call options on the same index.

The fund will continue to trade as normal on Cboe until the transfer takes place.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and around $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $628 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $82 billion in assets under management.iii

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Concentration in a particular industry or sector will subject RYLD to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that industry or sector. Investors in RYLD should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of the fund's shares and the possibility of significant losses.

RYLD engages in options trading. An option is a contract sold by one party to another that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) a stock at an agreed upon price within a certain period or on a specific date. A covered call option involves holding a long position in a particular asset, in this case U.S. common equities, and writing a call option on that same asset with the goal of realizing additional income from the option premium. By selling covered call options, the fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the price of the underlying index above the exercise price, but continues to bear the risk of a decline in the index. A liquid market may not exist for options held by the fund. While the fund receives premiums for writing the call options, the price it realizes from the exercise of an option could be substantially below the indices current market price.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by FTSE Russell, Cboe or NYSE, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X are affiliated with these entities.

