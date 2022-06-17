FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE FEATURED IN LG CHANNELS EXCLUSIVE DOCU-SERIES "THE RIVALRIES"

LAKELAND, Fla., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College's men's baseball team's rivalry with the University of Tampa will be on full display at 8 p.m. on June 20. LG Electronics USA, an official partner of the NCAA®, announced the third episode of The Rivalries, a docu-series that highlights college sports' most intense rivalries will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the "Melee In The Bay".

From student-athletes growing up as teammates to transforming into foes once recruited onto different teams, the third episode of The Rivalries is brimming with competition and a whole-hearted love for the game. Located less than 40 miles apart, Florida Southern and the University of Tampa, have shared a vibrant rivalry for as long as the Tampa Bay area can remember. With Florida Southern holding nine National Championship titles, and the University of Tampa hot on their heels with eight, this rivalry has picked up heat as the two schools race toward the coveted spot of most Division IInational championship titles won.

The Rivalries series is available free and exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs. Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage. Future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire fans and support student athletes, including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter, and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

