PMI Life Sciences Goes Live with LifeSphere Safety to Modernize Global Safety Surveillance

Two LifeSphere Safety products–MultiVigilance and Reporting and Analytics–are powering PMI's pharmacovigilance efficiencies in multiple languages with automation and machine learning.

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core research and development processes with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces that PMI Life Sciences reached it's go-live milestone with LifeSphere Safety, joining the rapidly expanding community of life science organizations worldwide that have modernized pharmacovigilance operations with the market leading safety platform.

"PMI Life Sciences is at a pivotal moment as a company. We are working diligently to develop, assess, and commercialize smoke-free products that have the potential to reduce the risk of smoking related diseases," shares Marina Suvakov, Global Head Safety Surveillance at PMI. "Monitoring the safety of consumers using our products is of utmost importance and therefore, our function has implemented a rigorous and robust post-market surveillance process. To ensure that our procedures are robust and comparable to the pharmaceutical industry, we have implemented LifeSphere's Safety solution which provides our medical safety team quality data in real-time with fewer resources. This enables us to provide our consumers with up-to-date safety profiles of our products."

LifeSphere Safety is a complete cloud solution that includes production-ready intelligent automation that increases efficiency, ensures consistent data quality, and enables a real-time view of benefit-risk. The software embeds over 30 years of ArisGlobal's safety industry collaboration to strategically employ robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning across case management, signal detection, and risk management workflows.

LifeSphere Safety's intelligent automation reduces case management time by 30 percent or more, freeing resources to focus on extracting deeper insights from safety data.

"We applaud PMI's industry-leading commitment to safety and are pleased that LifeSphere Safety is enabling its vision for a smoke-free future," shares Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product Officer at ArisGlobal. "The substantial efficiency gains PMI has already achieved are more proof of the out-of-the-box readiness and benefits of LifeSphere Safety's industry-leading end-to-end case management automation. We look forward to further supporting PMI's vision and welcome them to the large and fast-growing LifeSphere Safety community."

