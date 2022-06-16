Panorama Medicine Appoints Dr. Haishan Xiong as Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Medicine ("Panorama"), a genomics and AI powered drug discovery company focusing on therapeutics for RNA splicing defects, appoints Dr. Haishan Xiong as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company in its quest to bring revolutionary drugs to patients.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Xiong join Panorama," said Dr. Yi Xing, co-founder of Panorama. "His extensive experience in drug development and commercialization, combined with deep knowledge of leading early-stage biotech companies, will help propel Panorama to the next level. We look forward to working with Dr. Xiong to supercharge the growth of Panorama."

Dr. Xiong brings to Panorama over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and leading successful companies. Prior to joining Panorama, Dr. Xiong was VP of Alliance Management at LianBio (NASDAQ ticker LIAN), managing the portfolio of licensing partnerships. Before that Dr. Xiong was SVP of global business development at Fountain Medical Development, a global clinical CRO with headquarters in China and US. He was Chief Business Officer of KBP BioSciences, leading the company's clinical and business development. Dr. Xiong started his career in commercialization organizations at Roche Labs. He obtained his PhD in physiology and biochemistry from Penn State University and MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"RNA is the next frontier for drug development. With its world-class scientific minds, Panorama has built a strong foundation," said Dr. Xiong. "I believe Panorama can revolutionize how drugs are discovered and developed. I am excited to join and lead this dynamic company."

About Panorama Medicine

Panorama Medicine is a VC-backed startup founded by a multidisciplinary team of world-renowned computational and experimental RNA biologists. Panorama has created a drug discovery platform that integrates genomics, big data, computing, and artificial intelligence to develop therapeutic interventions for diseases caused by and related to RNA defects. The Panorama platform is end-to-end, encompassing data production and analysis through validation of discoveries and treatment modalities. Leveraging the strength of this platform, Panorama is advancing research in multiple targets that were unavailable to drug development.

