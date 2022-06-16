Outsell Announces John Clavadetscher as President and Chief Commercial Officer

A seasoned digital marketing and automotive executive, Clavadetscher will drive heightened value for Outsell as the Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) revolution reaches the automotive industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsell, the only A.I.-driven Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) for the automotive industry, today announced its latest strategic hire with the appointment of seasoned digital marketing and automotive leader John Clavadetscher to President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. The newly created role is a key part of the company's overarching growth strategy to help automotive companies unlock the full potential of their customer data, bringing sophisticated marketing capabilities to the industry. Clavadetscher will report to Outsell's CEO, Mike Wethington.

Outsell, the only A.I.-driven Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) for the automotive industry, today announced its latest strategic hire with the appointment of seasoned digital marketing and automotive leader John Clavadetscher to President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. (PRNewswire)

"It's with great excitement that I join Outsell as we continue to help the automotive industry evolve and best engage with consumers through our leading CDEP," Clavadetscher said. In an era when the franchise system is being challenged, Outsell has best-in-class software built by a veteran team of automotive experts who care passionately for local dealers, Tier 2 suppliers and OEMs. Marketing is evolving rapidly, and the companies that are leading their industries are making investments into understanding their customers. As the cookieless future accelerates, harnessing first-party data with A.I. from Outsell is a key competitive advantage that enables our automotive partners to reach the right consumers at the right times with the right messages in the right advertising medium."

Sitting on Outsell's executive team, Clavadetscher adds to the company's customer engagement expertise a depth of automotive experience and a track record of digital transformation accomplishments. A founding team member at Cars.com, he led the company's go-to-market and customer-first sales efforts for nearly two decades. Clavadetscher joins Outsell from Cooler Screens Inc., where he was also a founding team member. At Cooler Screens, Clavadetscher helped develop and execute the company's sales and retail go-to market strategies, helping Cooler Screens transform the retailer in-store consumer experience and its role as a leading digital media platform

"Outsell is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 dealerships nationwide, and we're proud to continue growing our value to our customers through John's breadth of industry experiences," Wethington said. "Other industries, especially retail and CPG, use Customer Data Platforms as the cornerstone of their marketing initiatives. Clavadetscher helped usher in this change in retail and recognized that Outsell has a strong competitive advantage in leveraging this technology in automotive. Outsell leads the industry with our A.I.-driven CDEP that automatically supports over 75 million U.S. consumers, helping foster relationships between dealers and their customers."

About Outsell

Outsell offers the only A.I.-driven Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) for the automotive industry, creating an individualized content experience that builds and strengthens consumer relationships, amplifying the impact of a brand by communicating its story and benefits ultimately driving increased profits across sales and service. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data, creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That's why Outsell is the trusted platform for more than 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyler Coleman

tyler@linnihanfoy.com

A.I.-driven customer engagement platform Outsell today announced full-year financial results for 2021. The company completed a strong year of performance, growing revenue 16% from 2020. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outsell