Lunar (LNR) Is Now Live On XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's social infused exchange, XT.com, is pleased to announce the listing of Lunar (LNR) tokens on its platform. This collaboration will enable XT.com and LNR to streamline the entire process of crypto and NFT trading. The exchange LNR/USDT and LNR/BTC can be found under the exchange's Mainzone (DeFi) section.

Furthermore, traders and investors can start depositing their LNR tokens on June 14, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). This will enable traders to strategize and position their portfolio ahead of the trading time of June 15, 2022, at 15:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, XT.com will commence its withdrawal on June 16, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC).

The Lunar platform aims to fast track the trading process of crypto and NFT with a single interconnected platform. This network feature will enable almost any digital asset to be traded across different blockchains. In addition, the native digital asset of the network – LNR, will be utilized to connect the entire Lunar ecosystem.

As a revolutionary way that people interface with crypto, LNR is replacing the 10 separate tools needed to trade crypto with a single, intuitive platform that will let people trade tokens and NFTs across different blockchains.

About Lunar (LNR)

Lunar (LNR) is a crypto project that uses the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain. With this, investors and traders on its network can experience the low fee and fast transaction speed provided by the BSC technology. The Lunar ecosystem has three major components that serve as its foundation: Lunar Platform, LNR Token, and Lunar Crystal NFTs.

Moreover, the native digital asset of the network – LNR is a BEP20 token that fuels the Lunar ecosystem. It also provides native reflection to all its holders. The project is certified and audited by the auditing firm – Certik.

About XT.com

XT.com is one of the leading exchanges in the market. It has a 24-hour trading volume of almost $6 billion. The platform supports various communities around the world, such as Africa, Russia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, China, and India, to name a few. Moreso, the exchange has over 3 million registered users with more than 300k active users per month. It is headquartered in Dubai with operating offices in Singapore and South Korea.

