Kanpai Pandas WSOP Weekend Party (all holders invited)

LAS VEGAS , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Kanpai Panda holders have FREE access to the Kanpai Panda WSOP Weekend (Pre UFC 276) Party on July 1st from 9PM to 1AM at the Delano Skyfall Rooftop Bar in Las Vegas! Local DJs Kid Funk and DJ Romeo will be playing as Kanpai Pandas dance the night away! The Skyfall Lounge is a multi-sensory experience; combining a panoramic overlook of the city, dramatic interiors, chill-out sounds, creative plates, and artisan cocktails. Enjoy a laid-back carefree atmosphere where you can escape from the noise and stress of the city while resident DJs spin easygoing tunes and eclectic beats.

WSOP WEEKEND (PRNewswire)

Why did the Kanpai Panda team host this party on July 1st? There are two Kanpai Panda events being held this same weekend! Firstly, the winner of our Kanpai Panda poker tournament, @ 0xNFTC , will be representing the Kanpai Pandas at the WSOP Main Event ($10k entry), which will run from Jul. 3rd to Jul. 26. Bring home the prize baby!

Secondly, Kanpai Pandas will be watching UFC 276 with Gainzy and DaRealMilkBagz from the Kanpai Panda suite at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, July 3rd! You can buy a Kanpai Panda UFC 276 pass from OpenSea here . After acquiring the pass, users can claim their UFC ticket from kanpaipandas.io/events/UFC_276 .

It is going to be an action-packed weekend filled with tons of fun to be had for Kanpai Panda holders! We are stoked to host this event and to provide access to other exclusive events during the duration of your stay. If you'd like to join the Kanpai Panda family, you can buy a Kanpai Panda from our website (kanpaipandas.io) or from secondary marketplaces like OpenSea .

Kanpai!

MINTING LIVE at kanpaipandas.io

Twitter : https://twitter.com/KanpaiPandas

Discord : discord.gg/kanpaipandas

OpenSea : https://opensea.io/collection/kanpai-pandas

Contact: Cedric Guerin, info@kanpaipandas.io

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanpai Pandas