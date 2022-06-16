Geneva Financial Announces New Washington Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Brittany Van Brunt

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Seattle, Washington led by Branch Manager Brittany Van Brunt. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"This move to Geneva Financial has created an opportunity for me and my branch to cater to the human element of the mortgage process while still providing the best possible service." Washington Branch Manager Brittany Van Brunt stated. "The people are why we are in this industry, and Geneva Financial has been right there with us with the technology and support we need to serve our market."

Based out of Seattle, WA, Van Brunt and her new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

From the start of her career in the mortgage industry 20 years ago, Van Brunt has always prioritized her clients and the personalization and humanization of their homebuying journey. To her, turning the plans and dreams of her borrowers into reality is the key to success.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

