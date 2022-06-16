Acumatica Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural Nucleus Research SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2022

Cloud ERP Company Honored for its Software's High Usability and Functionality

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a leader in the Nucleus Research Small and Midsize Business (SMB) ERP Technology Value Matrix 2022. Acumatica's ERP solution was recognized for its high usability and functionality.

In the inaugural SMB report, analysts ranked ERP vendors on the functionality and usability of their solutions, as described by their customers. The report focused on vendors with a proven track record of servicing organizations that generate between $10 million to $499 million in annual revenue.

The report recognized Acumatica for its "core value proposition" in its modular architecture, which enables developers and citizen developers to configure business logic, integrate third-party applications, and create new report types with the help of low-code and no-code technology.

"With Acumatica's continued improvements in self-service and integration capabilities, customers can expect to manage their API ecosystem more efficiently and launch analytics projects at an accelerated pace," the report stated. "Nucleus believes the recent developments solidified the vendor's positioning in high usability."

"Our leadership position in the SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix reflects our commitment to providing intuitive and highly functional ERP solutions to businesses across industries," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "We are honored to be recognized and we will continue to build on our successes and lead the market in delivering exceptional value through ERP technology."

Acumatica's 100% browser-enabled ERP solution—accessible from anywhere and any device—provides businesses with a single, centralized source of truth to deliver a comprehensive view of the company and its operations. With its unlimited user licensing, Acumatica customers can share and analyze information across all departments in real time through personalized dashboards. These capabilities enable more informed decision-making through company-wide collaboration.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

