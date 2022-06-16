Actifai Appoints Sudhanshu Luthra as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider to customer-facing organizations, has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Luthra as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sudhanshu will serve as Actifai's first CTO, responsible for software engineering, machine learning, and data science operations. Working closely with other members of the management team, Sudhanshu will lead Actifai's day-to-day technical operations, support new product development efforts, and collaborate with sales and client services teams to drive business success.

Previously, Sudhanshu was CTO at Nexus Systems, a leading fintech provider of integrated accounts payable (AP) and procure-to-pay (P2P) applications. He has over 20 years of experience in leading and scaling global software development and support teams to develop stable, secure, and innovative technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Sudhanshu lead our engineering teams during this period of rapid growth for Actifai," said Ned Brody, acting CEO at Actifai. "Sudhanshu's technical and mentoring experience, combined with his business acumen, provide a powerful set of skills to help our customers improve their bottom line results. We look forward to growing our business with him!"

Actifai's AI platform is used by thousands of customer service, sales, and support agents across North America. Customers have seen an average 25x ROI, driven by Actifai's real time data analytics platform. Actifai leads the market for operators seeking practical applications for AI that increase ARPU, lifetime value, and conversions while avoiding the need for internal development.

"Actifai's platform is at a really crucial point in its development," said Luthra. "The software has demonstrated value and viability with several major clients, but now Actifai needs to rapidly scale and make the right product development decisions to grow its user base across industries. That's a really exciting challenge to take on, and I'm looking forward to meeting it."

Actifai is a software-as-a-service provider to customer-facing organizations including cable, media, and telecommunications operators. Actifai's platform reduces the complexity of choice for sales agents and consumers, eliminating information barriers to maximize the value of a customer interaction. With tailored, AI-powered recommendations, operators can customize consumer interactions and optimize outcomes in real time across their live and digital sales channels. For more information, please visit www.actifai.com .

