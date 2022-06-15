GreenPower Hosting Display and Demonstration of All-Electric School and Transit Buses Today at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, in conjunction with Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) , a federal coalition focused on advocating for 100% EV sales by 2030, will be hosting an educational display and demonstration of zero-emission, all-electric school buses and transit vehicles today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Capitol —West Curb of First Street, NW at Constitution Avenue, NW.

The display and demonstration will give members of Congress, Administration officials, industry stakeholders, and school district personnel an opportunity to learn more about electric school buses and transit vehicles that meet "Buy America" regulations.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provides significant funding opportunities for school districts and transit systems to migrate to electric vehicles. The BIL provides $5 billion in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus Program over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models. The EPA is currently offering $500 million through the 2022 Clean School Bus Program as the first funding opportunity. The BIL also significantly increased funding available to help modernize public transit bus fleets and facilities across the country, which will support good-paying jobs and help reduce carbon emissions, leading to cleaner air, healthier communities, and better transportation.

Under the EPA program, GreenPower's Type D BEAST school bus is eligible for a rebate up to $375,000 for qualifying purchasers, and up to a $285,000 rebate for the Type A Nano BEAST. Online applications will close on August 19, 2022.

Members of Congress, Administration Officials and other interested parties and individuals are expected to be in attendance. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) will give remarks at a 9:15 am press conference along with West Virginia State Delegates Paul Espinosa and Christopher Toney, and Vic Sprouse, Federal Funds and Grants Director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. Moms Clean Air Force and other advocacy groups will make remarks as well.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

