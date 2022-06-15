Former FDA DMEPA Director and Head of Brand Institute's Regulatory Division Updates the Company's Services Based on Recent FDA Safety Guidance

As Director of DMEPA, Todd Bridges, RPh, was responsible for supervising the review and approval of proposed proprietary drug names and labels/labeling from a medication error perspective.

Todd Bridges, RPh, Global President of Drug Safety Institute (PRNewswire)

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare related name development, is pleased to announce incorporation of the principles and recommendations from the finalized US Food and Drug Administration FDA guidance, Safety Considerations for Container Labels and Carton Labeling Design to Minimize Medication Errors, into the company's label/labeling design and review services. The guidelines were implemented by Todd Bridges, RPh, Global President of Brand Institute's wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute (DSI), and one of the authors of the draft version of this guidance.

Prior to joining DSI, Mr. Bridges was the Director of the Division of Medication Error Prevention and Analysis (DMEPA) in the Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He has more than thirteen years of DMEPA experience with three of those years as Director. As Director of FDA's DMEPA, Mr. Bridges supervised the review of approximately 500 proprietary names each year. Since joining DSI, he has overseen 1,500 brand naming projects.

Mr. Bridges has contributed to FDA policy and guidances related to medication errors, represented FDA as a member of the National Coordinating Council for Medication Error Reporting and Prevention as well as the Joint Commission's Patient Safety Advisory Group, and was responsible for establishing FDA's ongoing membership with the International Medication Safety Network. In addition, Mr. Bridges has thirteen years of pharmacy practice and supervisory experience prior to joining FDA.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.