Carbon Free NY Encourages New York Climate Action Council to Include Carbon Pricing in Final Scoping Plan

ALBANY, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Free New York (CFNY)—a coalition of like-minded organizations, including generators, developers, environmental organizations, and labor unions—today submitted comments in response to the New York Climate Action Council's (CAC) published Draft Scoping Plan , recommending the CAC's Economy-wide Policies Subgroup include the benefits of pricing carbon in New York's electricity markets in the final Scoping Plan.

Carbon pricing is the fastest and most cost-effective way to meet Climate Leadership Community Protection Act (CLCPA) goals, reduce pollution, and improve public health, according to the coalition's comment. CFNY is also encouraging adoption of New York Independent System Operator's (NYISO) carbon pricing plan as an initial step as the CAC looks to additional economy-wide strategies. NYISO's proposed mechanism complements New York's existing state clean energy policies and can work synergistically with future economy-wide decarbonization programs or policies, CFNY said.

Despite failing to pass in the 2022 legislative session, CFNY supports—and is encouraging co-sponsor support for—pending legislation from Senator Parker and Assemblymember Paulin ( S4372/A1168 ) in 2023. Together, S4372/A1168 encourage the establishment of a carbon dioxide emissions price for electric generation from carbon-based fuel, and would create a carbon dioxide emissions fund that supports environmental justice by reinvesting in low-income individuals and communities of color in New York State.

This legislation would also provide state support for NYISO's proposed carbon pricing mechanism and allow the NYISO to submit the proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for approval. Once the proposal is approved and implemented, New York could immediately harness the power of New York's electricity markets to decarbonize the electric system, spur investments in clean energy technologies, and help achieve its nation-leading climate goals expediently.

