BNY Mellon's Pershing Delivers Next-Gen Technology and Integration Capabilities for Smarter, More Personalized, Highly Efficient Experiences

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing") today announced the next generation of technology solutions for advisors and wealth management professionals from its flagship conference INSITE 2022. Experience and efficiency are front-and-center in this latest round of updates with the introduction of the new NetX360®+ platform and enhancements to its NetXServices integration portal. Both have been optimized to deliver a more intuitive, seamless user experience, from the advisor experience to operations and business processing.

"We're launching our next-generation professional platform, NetX360+," said Tim Foley, Managing Director, Technology, BNY Mellon | Pershing. "It works with you as a personal digital partner -- the more you engage with it, the more it will provide a curated experience, including insights tailored just for you. We have an incredible wealth of data that we're using to make the experience smarter, more personalized, and more intuitive. It's extremely powerful, spotlighting better ways to serve your clients and targeted opportunities to grow your business."

NetX360+, Pershing's redesigned, premier platform equips advisors with a more streamlined user interface and more intuitive experience, available today, including:

Hyper-personalization based on individual user profile and usage patterns

Machine learning-driven search results for faster access to relevant data

New data insights based on client behavior and market activity that highlight recommended next best actions to proactively support client needs and business growth opportunities

Integrated learning via a digital adoption platform to help users achieve swifter proficiency with new features and tools

NetXServices Integration Portal, Pershing's next-generation integration source which launched last year, has been enhanced on several fronts. The portal now delivers an easy way to access all integration capabilities, including one of the fastest account openings in the market. Pershing's Integration Hub delivers bi-directional, real-time data synchronization with a growing network of integrated third-party providers. A build-once, deploy-many framework significantly reduces the time required for clients to complete new integrations.

In addition, the portal has been updated with a complete API set, including two new options designed to deliver real-time data access and convenient self-service:

Streaming APIs to enable firms to dynamically update their platforms

Asset movement via digital authorizations for payments and asset transfers from Pershing to third-party brokerage accounts

"We are committed to delivering the innovation and efficiency that digital-first wealth management firms need in today's consumer-driven environment," said Ram Nagappan, CIO, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "Our robust set of APIs offer firms direct access into our full clearing and custody platform, with a suite of integrated solutions for managing real-time orders, workflow, activity, rules, approvals and reporting."

