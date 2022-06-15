Athletes Invest in Wine App InVintory

Josh Hart and JJ Redick prove that wine and tech are a powerful combination

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch in both the Canadian and American markets, wine cellaring platform InVintory is seeing its expansion potential reach new heights, thanks to investment from two professional athletes - NBA stars Josh Hart and JJ Redick.

After using the InVintory platform themselves and seeing the benefits of it with regards to managing their cellars, tracking their bottles and viewing key data and insights into their wine habits, both athletes were hooked.

"InVintory has changed the game for wine collectors," says Hart. "I've tried different platforms and none even comes close. The ability to find bottles in my cellar within seconds is amazing."

Founded in 2018, InVintory offers a mobile and web app, with a free tier called Aspire, along with a paid in-app subscription called Prestige. The company has developed novel technology while staying true to the traditions and history of wine and taking the headache out of collecting so that wine can be enjoyed in the way that it's meant to be. It does all of this through its sleek interface allowing users to scan labels, upload bottles, categorize accordingly, and create memories and wishlists. Additionally, Prestige allows users even more advanced features, including patent-pending 3D bottle-finding technology, market values, and cellar analytics. A team of administrators and sommeliers will import anyone's collection from another app or spreadsheet, free of charge.

InVintory is not only reshaping how collectors engage with wine and track their bottles, but is now on a rapid growth trajectory. With this current fundraise, InVintory will build on its collecting platform and invest further in its community, expanding into the broader wine enthusiast and wine business segments.

"We are actively working on some exciting new features that will bring the world of wine together in a way that has never before been done," says CEO Jeff Daiter. "Ambassadors like JJ and Josh are such an asset to help propel us forward. They found InVintory organically, and therefore make the perfect investors and advocates."

"I am excited to be involved at such a pivotal moment for the business," says Redick. "As an avid wine collector, I have thoroughly enjoyed using the app. It's been really exciting to see how InVintory has grown, and I'm looking forward to helping it continue on this path."

InVintory is available on iOS and web. Prestige is priced at $9.99 per month, or $99 annually.

For more information, please visit www.invintorywines.com and @invintory.

InVintory is actively seeking investors. For inquiries, please contact jeffd@invintorywines.com.

About InVintory:

InVintory was started in 2018 by father and son duo Jeff and Josh Daiter, in response to a direct need for a simple solution to track and find bottles in Jeff's personal wine cellar. The app consists of two products – Aspire and Prestige. The free Aspire tier offers a range of features to help collectors at every stage of their journey manage their collections, from scanning labels to add wines, creating custom tags to organize bottles, and capturing special moments in a memories journal. Prestige additionally offers advanced technology to create a 3D cellar replica and find bottles in an instant, as well as advanced analytics to obtain cellar valuation, track activity, and view collection breakdowns along multiple dimensions (among other features). The company currently has users in 140 countries and over two million bottles under management within the app, and that number only continues to grow, indicative of the vast potential of the wine market, which is valued at over $350 billion worldwide – larger than the digital music and fitness markets combined. InVintory is distinct in its strong commitment to presenting wine authentically, using modern technology to fortify the traditions of this storied industry.

