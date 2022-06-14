Stroock Guides Freepoint's $2.63B Revolver Deal

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan is proud to congratulate Freepoint on the successful closing of a $2.63 billion revolving bank facility, further strengthening the company's financial position.

With this closing, Freepoint expanded the list of assets it could borrow against by adding several types of emissions credits, including those traded in the US as well as those traded in certain European markets.

A team of Stroock attorneys led by Partners Marvin J. Goldstein and Christopher J. Doyle along with Of Counsel Richard L. Fried advised Freepoint throughout the negotiation of the deal.

Goldstein, Doyle and Fried's team was comprised of Associates Katherine Nuñez and Marc J. Orlando and Law School Graduate Carmen A. Otey, with additional support provided by Partners Jason T. Kuzma and John F. Pierce.

"We are extremely appreciative of the longstanding support and loyalty of our lender group," says David A. Messer, Freepoint's CEO, in a press release. "Our refinancing was once again over-subscribed, demonstrating our lenders' ongoing commitment to our business as we continue to grow our global platform."

About Freepoint

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 500 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global commodities merchant of physical commodities providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions.

About Stroock

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan provides strategic transactional, regulatory, and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. and globally. With a rich history dating back over 140 years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.

