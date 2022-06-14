FRC's Andrew Brunson Unveils New Video Series on Potential Domestic Religious Persecution in the Wake of the Impending Dobbs Decision

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Family Research Council Special Advisor for Religious Freedom Andrew Brunson released a new video series and Bible study with his first-hand experience and advice on how Christians can prepare themselves to withstand direct persecution for their faith here in the United States. A spate of recent attacks nationwide against churches and pro-life ministries (48 attacks since May 2nd), many linked to violent left-wing reactions to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, has exemplified the increasing hostility toward Christianity across the country.

The video series is being distributed to tens of thousands of pastors and other church leaders that comprise FRC's Association of Churches and Ministries.

Andrew and his wife, Norine, were involved in starting churches and a house of prayer, training Christian leaders, and providing aid to refugees in Turkey for 23 years. In October 2016, Andrew Brunson was falsely accused on terrorism charges, and was held for two years in Turkish prisons. Following a worldwide prayer movement and significant political pressure from the United States government, Andrew was finally released in October 2018.

Brunson commented on the video series:

"I believe a dark tidal wave is on the horizon. It's a wave of hostility and persecution that is about to crash on the American church. We, as Americans, have been conditioned not to expect persecution for living out biblical truth, but as the tides of American culture turn against our First Freedom, we need to be prepared to stand and withstand the coming persecution we may face here domestically. It's because I know how dangerous and how difficult persecution can be that I have such a sense of urgency for our nation. I want to help train my brothers and sisters in Christ how to be faithful to the end, wherever God may lead us; to help the American Church to prepare to stand."

The eight-part series and study guide can be found here: frc.org/preparetostand

