Boston Children's Hospital Ranked #1 in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report

Number one for the ninth year in a row and ranked in the top three spots for all 10 specialties

BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital is the number one pediatric hospital in the nation for the ninth year in a row according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll.

"These last few years have been extremely challenging, not just for hospitals, but for everyone. This ranking is a testament to the extraordinary work and resolve of our entire Boston Children's family and a tribute to their dedication to the patients, families and communities we are privileged to serve," says President and CEO Kevin B. Churchwell, MD. "We are honored to be recognized again as the nation's leading children's hospital, and we are proud of our unwavering commitment to improving and advancing the health and well-being of children -- everywhere and every day."

Boston Children's 2022-23 rankings:

First in:

Second in:

Third in:

U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as health equity and available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children's Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children's hospitals in early 2022 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations as well as available clinical resources, compliance with best practices, and efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion among patients and staff in 2022.

For more information, visit Best Children's Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter .

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 11 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 25 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 10 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Erin Tornatore

617-919-3110

erin.tornatore@childrens.harvard.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Boston Children's Hospital