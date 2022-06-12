NetEase Releases NARAKA: BLADEPOINT on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Xbox Game Pass for Global Audience on June 23

HANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") and Xbox today announced that NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat game, will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Game Pass on June 23 and be available for pre-order beginning on June 12. The announcement was officially unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 earlier today, marking a pivotal milestone for NetEase as it builds its position in the global console market.

Developed and published by NetEase, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT has been appreciated by over 10 million players worldwide since its release in last August, turning it into one of the best-selling PC games in 2021 globally. In this game, players can experience the excitement of melee combat and world exploration with their selected heroes and weapons, competing with other foes to be the last one standing. The launch of its console version represents the debut of NetEase's games on the Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, as well as the Company's first time participating in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

"We share the same ambition with Microsoft to bring appealing and exciting new gaming experiences to wider communities," said Zhipeng Hu, Vice President of NetEase, Inc. "It's a milestone step for us to bring this melee battle gameplay with Eastern aesthetics and philosophies to a new audience in Western markets, together with Microsoft, one of NetEase's long-standing partners."

"At Xbox, we are dedicated to bringing the joy of gaming to everyone on the planet," said Sarah Bond, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President for Gaming Ecosystem Organization at Xbox. "We are excited to help NetEase bring the fast-paced and tactical PVP experience of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT to consoles for the first time and help them reach new players around the world with Game Pass members and Xbox fans alike."

In 2016, NetEase entered into a license agreement with Mojang AB, a subsidiary of Microsoft, to operate Minecraft in China. Launching NARAKA: BLADEPOINT as a console game for the first time paves the way for future opportunities for both companies to reach new players around the world.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and statements about the launch of new games and their popularity among players in different markets, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

