HONOR Announces Latest Sustainability Progress, Launches New HONOR Magic Moments 'Earth View in the Mirror' Monthly Challenge

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the World Environment Day, global technology brand HONOR today announced the latest updates to its environmental credentials. From manufacturing and packaging to waste management, HONOR incorporates green practices in the full life cycle of products and its daily operations to actively promote sustainable development for a greener future.

Raising further awareness around the environment and sustainability, a new HONOR Magic Moments Monthly Challenge with the theme "Earth View in the Mirror" kicks off today on Instagram, Facebook and HONOR Global Club. The challenge aims to encourage participants to appreciate and capture the beautiful landscapes around the world. At the same time, HONOR official website has been updated with a new environmental page.

"At HONOR, we are committed to minimizing the environmental impact of our products," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. "With sustainability and circular economy as part of our product design philosophy, we strive to enhance the eco-friendliness of our products by evaluating their carbon footprint throughout the full life cycle, at the same time reducing the consumption of resources and energy."

Improving Packaging with Environmental Awareness in Mind

To minimize resource consumption, HONOR uses packaging materials that are lightweight, compact, harmless, easy-to-recycle and environmentally friendly. The company also helps to protect the environment by replacing traditional petroleum-based ink and plastics with renewable and biodegradable packaging materials.

Switching from petroleum-based ink to soy ink, HONOR has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 80 tons since 2014. For the HONOR Magic Series, the phone tray is made of sugarcane bagasse instead of plastics, cutting carbon dioxide emission by 32 tons per million units. HONOR has also replaced plastics with paper for the protective film of chargers and data cables, further lowering carbon dioxide emission by 35 tons per 10 million units. In addition, Forest Stewardship Council-certified packaging boxes are used to contain products including the HONOR Magic Series smartphones and the HONOR Watch GS3, which help to conserve a forest area of approximately 122 hectares a year.

Since 2021, HONOR has been working on designing simpler and more robust packaging solution for laptops. Currently, HONOR laptops are all packed in boxes made of singular pieces of folded corrugated cardboard. Medium boxes typically used in delivery have also been eliminated, contribution to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 208 tons in total. For laptops and wearables, HONOR has saved approximately 74 tons of paper, equivalent to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 77 tons, by optimizing the packaging structure and consolidating the management of printed materials.

Meeting Strict Environmental Standards with Industry-Recognized Certifications

On top of satisfying the international requirements, HONOR maintains a more stringent set of internal environmental standards to take an active role in eliminating the potential harmful substances from its smartphones, tablets and other products.

After testing dozens of material formulas in partnership with multiple suppliers, HONOR has settled on using halogen-free power cables for all its smartphones and tablets, a change that resulted in the reduction of hazardous materials in the brand's products by approximately 3,379 tons since it went into effect in 2016. To date, 76 of HONOR's smartphones and tablets have received the Grade A Environmental Label from China Quality Certification Centre (CQC).

Exploring Clean Energy for Greener Operations

With a strong emphasis on environmental protection during its production and operations, HONOR aims to reduce its ecological footprint through energy conservation and emission reduction. While exploring the use of clean energy to lower the carbon dioxide emission of its industrial park, HONOR optimizes the management of facilities to cut energy consumption in daily operations by keeping energy records and monitoring and analyzing relevant data.

HONOR encourages its staff to embrace remote working by taking advantage of telecommunication tools such as audio and video calls to reduce the need for business trips. This change is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 26,761 tons in a year, according to a research report co-authored by the Center Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Environmental Protection[1]. Inside the HONOR Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park, HONOR operates 146 shuttle routes, providing a greener option for employees to commute to work and effectively reducing carbon emissions by another 1,317 tons[2].

Adopting sustainability practices with industry partners, HONOR will continue to focus its environmental, social and governance efforts on green initiatives. While achieving the sustainable development of the company, HONOR strives to build a new intelligent world for everyone with innovation and technology.

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

[1] The report is titled Online Meeting Research Report: Quantifying Carbon Dioxide Emission Reduction. [2] Based on the assumption that 50% of shuttle bus passengers drive to work.

