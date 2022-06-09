Corporate and Technology Transactions Lawyer Dr. David Ramm Joins Crowell & Moring

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring is strengthening its London corporate practice with the addition of Dr. David Ramm, who brings more than two decades of experience handling private equity, venture capital, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and commercial transactions in the technology sector.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the firm and to our growing London office. His scientific and engineering background is of huge benefit to his clients and to his M&A, private equity, and venture capital practice," said Robert Weekes, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's London office. "As an experienced M&A lawyer, David will help us continue to build our corporate team in London and will play an invaluable role guiding clients in corporate and tech transactions."

Ramm's clients include large financial institutions and innovative companies at the forefront of technological development, as well as early stage and growth companies in the life sciences, fintech, and payment industries. For example, he has worked on matters that include representing Glint Pay Ltd. – a fintech company that uses gold as an alternative global currency – and its management team in its corporate restructuring and U.S. and U.K. equity financings. Ramm is also working on several life sciences matters related to the COVID-19 vaccine, including advising a U.K.-based biomedical company on the development and financing of a unique COVID-19 vaccine that can be delivered using a microneedle patch system.

"David adds breadth and depth to our growing corporate practice and deepens our tech offering in London," said Jennifer K. Grady, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Corporate Group. "He represents both companies on the growth path and the investors that support them, and strengthens Crowell's capabilities to serve these clients in private equity and M&A transactions."

Ramm earned his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Birmingham, his doctorate in materials science from Cambridge University, his law qualification from Guildford College of Law, his diploma of intellectual property law from the University of Bristol, and a master's degree in war studies from King's College London.

"I'm excited to join Crowell & Moring. The firm's global reputation and expanding platform align well with my practice, and I see many synergies with the Kibbe & Orbe group," said Ramm, referring to the financial services firm that combined with Crowell in 2021. "I look forward to broadening Crowell's capabilities in the life sciences, fintech, and payments space, and helping clients in M&A and other corporate transactions."

Ramm most recently served as pillar co-chair of the private equity and life sciences practice at Baker Botts LLP. Prior to that, he served as head of the corporate, private equity, and venture capital practices of Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP.

