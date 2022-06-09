Seasoned executive to help drive Axon's next phase of growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, has announced the appointment of Josh Isner to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly created role to expand the office of the CEO, Isner will oversee Axon's operational functions including business operations and execution, policies and employees.

Axon Appoints Josh Isner as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"Josh has had a tremendous positive impact on Axon, including most recently during his tenure as chief revenue officer," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "Given his passion for our mission and ability to execute, I am eager to continue working with Josh in his expanded role, as our entire company builds the public safety ecosystem of the future."

"I love Axon and our mission. I'm humbled by the trust our team, customers, and shareholders have placed in me," says Isner, Axon's new COO. "We're going to work our hardest every day to create and deliver value for each of those populations. And most of all, we will pursue our goal of protecting life with relentless vigor."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Isner was responsible for Axon's global growth, customer service, professional services, and sales operations. He helped to build Axon's revenue stream to support our 2022 guidance above $1 billion, driving historical annual growth rates exceeding 25%. He joined Axon as a member of the Leadership Development Program, and after rotating through several departments in the company, he eventually helmed and led the domestic video and cloud sales team to a record year in 2014. Josh previously held the roles of Director of Leadership Development, Northeast Regional Sales Executive, and VP of Video and Cloud Sales at TASER. He holds a BS in Government & Political Science from Harvard University.

Isner's expanded role was first disclosed in an 8-K filing last week .

